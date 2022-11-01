LPD prepares for annual food drive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is gearing up for its annual food drive this Friday.

The event will help raise money for the Good Samaritan Center and Soup Kitchen. It is also held in remembrance of the previous Laurel Police Chief, Tyrone Stewart.

“We’re going to be asking people to donate nonperishable food items in order to benefit the Good Samaritan Center and the Soup Kitchen,” said Police Chief Tommy Cox. “They do great work for the community.

“It was near and dear to his (Chief Stewart’s) heart. He started several years ago, and we carried on with it.”

The Laurel Police Department will be outside of the Laurel Walmart Supercenter on Friday morning to receive food and monetary donations.

