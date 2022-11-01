Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.

From the stands to the stadium parking lot, fans turned out for the Jackson State Southern Game; crowds heighten by ESPN’s Game Day coverage. Visit Jackson officials were expecting about 40,000 but reported an estimated 54,000 in attendance. President and CEO Rickey Thigpen describes the event as a perfect storm despite the rain.

“ESPN Game Day being in Jackson the second time they’ve ever been to an HBCU. Florida A&M the first time I think in 2008,” said Thigpen. “So it put Jackson again on the national stage. So that’s what we do at Visit Jackson and again, to partner with Jackson State University to make that happen was an amazing opportunity.”

According to preliminary figures, Visit Jackson estimates an economic impact of $4.4 million for the Capital City.

“That means every restaurant, every hotel, every gas station, every grocery store selling ice and supplies for tailgating,” said Thigpen. “That’s what we do at Visit Jackson. That’s what our hospitality industry is so proud to do to bring that new money into our economy to help support the Capital City.”

This was Jackson State’s final home game, but Visit Jackson officials said there is a possibility the Capital City could host the SWAC Championship game again this year.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
Eric Dante Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an...
Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

Latest News

6pm Headlines 10/31
6pm Headlines 10/31
WDAM 7 Report: 401K takes a hit
10pm Headlines 10/31
10pm Headlines 10/31
-
False deputy scam calls reported in Jones Co.
Latest Visit Mississippi campaign embraces the state’s haunted history