Food Truck Festival set for this weekend in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Waynesboro is getting ready for a Food Truck Festival this weekend.

The fun will include live music, food trucks, craft vendors, pony rides and a car show.

“We’re trying to get as many people as we can,” said Alex Roberts, owner of Eatin At AJ’s Food Truck. “We’ve done a lot of advertising, and we want to bring our community together and just bring something for everybody to do and enjoy.”

The festival will begin at 10 a.m. at Rhinehart Square in downtown Waynesboro.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.