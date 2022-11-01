False deputy scam calls reported in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - There are reports of scam calls in Jones County, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

JCSD said the scammers are calling residents, identifying themselves as a Jones County deputy, advising them they missed a court date or jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. They then tell the resident that a fine can be paid over the phone with a debit-style card, which typically is non-refundable, to clear the fine.

“Please don’t fall for the trap set by these scammers,” said JCSD Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall. “All they are trying to do is take your hard-earned money. Just hang up on them.”

To report a scam to the Federal Trade Commission, please visit this link HERE.

