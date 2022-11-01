EDA helps high school students with career coaches

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Economic Development Authority is working to connect high school seniors with different industry leaders before graduation.

The EDA has set out on a mission to get high school students ready for construction jobs and other industries in Jones County.

“Not every student is a good fit for a four-year college program, or they may be interested in something get into college spend time and money and realize that it’s totally the wrong direction for them,” said Shelley Jones, the vice president at the EDA. “So, this is sort of a good way for them to get exposed to different careers.”

The EDA recently received a state grant to hire two career coaches. The coaches are now in all four Jones County schools and Laurel High School.

Jones says the idea is to help seniors before they graduate by giving them hands-on experience in their own community.

“giving them that exposure and any experience we can before they graduate to kind of guide them on their next steps and also provide resources to our industry by training students, offering soft skill classes and really just kind of connecting them with these existing opportunities,” said Jones.

Jones said EDA is constantly looking for new business partners to help in this program in any way they can.

“Anything from coming and talking to students, talking to large groups or small groups, individual students, letting groups into your business and then, of course, offering internships or work shadowing opportunities,” said Jones.

The EDA says that if businesses are interested in helping high school students, they can contact Jones at EDA for more information.

