Critic-celebrated show, ‘The Scribe,’ brings story of Christ to Laurel

The Scribe is a dramatic, musical presentation of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - With over 1,000 performances worldwide, an award-winning portrayal of the life of Jesus Christ makes its next stop in the City Beautiful on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Franklin United Methodist Church recently announced they would host a special performance of The Scribe, a dramatic, musical presentation of the life of Christ as seen through the eyes of a Roman centurion soldier.

Actor, recording artist and broadway entertainer Paul Pitts portrays Andronicus Capito, the Roman soldier, as Capito chronicles Christ’s life and his own walk of faith. His performance garnered Pitts an Actor of the Year nomination from the Artist Music Guide of America.

“Dr. Pitts does not perform this play to entertain you, but brings in The Scribe, a Biblical storyline that will change your life forever,” reads a show announcement by Franklin UMC.

Pitts is an accomplished performer with over 9,000 performances on television, radio and personal appearances. He was a soloist for the 60th Anniversary television special that celebrated Israel’s 60 Years of Statehood and the “Concert of Peace” held in Belfast to unite North and South Ireland. He has also appeared on “In Touch” with Charles Stanley, “Focus on the Family” with James Dobson and “The Old Time Gospel Hour” with Jerry Falwell. Other notable performances include the Crystal Cathedral, Alamo Dome and Opryland USA.

“If I can touch someone’s heart with the love of God, I will have lived out my purpose for living,” said Pitts in a St. Petersburg Times article.

Franklin UMC leaders said all are invited to the free performance at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, at the church on Northview Drive in Laurel.

For more information, call (601) 649-3938.

