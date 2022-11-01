Win Stuff
11/1 - Rex’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

Happy Tuesday, everyone!
By Rex Thompson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Tuesday, everyone!

It is going to be a very nice day in the Pine Belt, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Overnight, look for partly cloudy conditions with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday looks great, with sunny skies expected and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Clear skies are expected Wednesday night, with lows in the lower 50s.

For Thursday through the weekend, look for mostly sunny skies with highs around 80 and lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

