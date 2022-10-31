West Point Baptist Church hosts annual fall festival

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -A local Hattiesburg church is preparing for its annual fall festival.

Youth Pastor Calvin Bogan says the set up for the festival starts early and gives families a safe alternative to trick or treating, with the carnival games and rides.

“We wanted to give our members of the church a chance to reach out in a culturally relevant way, into the community to serve the kids and the families,” said Bogan.

Joanna Wiggins, church director of connections, says she hopes this night will show kids that church is more than a place for Sunday school and worship.

“We mean to make an impact in our community, we want to be the hands and feet of Jesus,” said Wiggins. “So, it’s just us reaching out to the community and providing a safe environment for students, children and youth to come. They’ll be able to play games, get candy and have rides, so it’s just a very great event, and it’s an alternative way to knocking on people’s doors which is not as safe as it sued to be.”

Bogan says this is the first fall festival since the pandemic and the congregation has pulled together all year to help put on this special night.

“We’re just excited, we have a candy bank in here as what we call it, that we are going to pass out our candy to different stations tonight, every game will have candy, and we have a trunk-or-treat going, so its lot of things that kids will leave with a lot of candy tonight,” said Bogan.

The festival will be from 6 - 9 p.m., and admissions will be free to the public.

