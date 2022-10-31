Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Walthall County deputy was left with “extensive injuries” after a “serious” vehicle accident Saturday night while responding to a call.

A Facebook post on the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office site said Sunday that Deputy Nickie Willoughby had been transferred to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with “extensive” injuries.

The post read in its entirety:

“Deputy Nickie Willoughby was involved in a serious vehicle accident; last night while responding to a call. She was transferred to Southwest Regional Medical Center and then later on to UMMC. Her injuries are extensive. Please, join us in lifting Deputy Willoughby and her family up in prayers for a speedy recovery.

“This situation is being posted late due to the fact that an immediate family member. Thank you.”

