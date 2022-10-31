Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

By Patrice Clark
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday.

One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.

Daniel Jennings, a Vicksburg native, is an entrepreneur and the owner of Tiny Cottage Concept, LLC. He specializes in building tiny modular homes for people across the country.

Jennings says the goal of his company is to build and sell tiny homes and use a portion of the money to help provide shelter for those who need it the most.

“We started building these types of homes seven years ago, and I got the idea that I really wanted to build homes for the homeless,” he stated. “I was able to tie in selling homes in order to create money to build homes and donate homes for the homeless to nonprofit organizations that will actually provide housing for the homeless in America or victims of domestic violence.”

Jennings said he first heard about the Black Entrepreneurs Day event and applied in 2020.

He didn’t win that year, but Jennings didn’t give it up and this year, he took home the big prize.

“It was amazing. I have been dreaming about winning this competition for the last two years,” Jennings said. “To actually get the email saying that I am a winner, and I would actually be talking to a Daymond John, and my business will actually be showcased across the world, I’m still floating on cloud nine. It’s an amazing feeling, and I get a chance to represent Mississippi as a black business owner.

Just 2% of businesses with employees are Black-owned, according to a report from the Alliance for Entrepreneurial Equity.

Jennings says knowing Black-owned businesses are underrepresented makes this reward very important.

“Representation means a lot, and when young African American kid sees another person creating their own business and making things happen, then that tells them what they can do. I will just tell people to never give up.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third Saturday as undefeated Jackson...
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County
Tornado Warning
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say

Latest News

USM continues silent movie tradition
USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium
Laurel police awaiting delivery of 12 new vehicles
Laurel police awaiting delivery of new cars
USM hosted silent movie viewing Sunday
USM hosted silent movie viewing Sunday
Walthall County deputy in hospital with extensive injuries
Walthall Co. deputy injured in serious Saturday night accident
Perry County was 'lucky,' sheriff says
Perry County was 'lucky,' sheriff says