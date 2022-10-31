USM continued Sunday silent movie tradition in Marsh Auditorium

HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - In what has quietly become a tradition of sorts, the University of Southern Mississippi offered the opportunity to frolic in the age of the silent movie.

USM cued up its annual silent movie Sunday night in Marsh Auditorium, with guests arriving to watch the 1927 film, “The Cat and the Canary.”

And what would a silent film be without its keyboard accompaint? Voila! Enter Douglas Rust, who helps continue the tradition by playing the pipe organ live for the audience.

Rust says this is something special that guests get to experience once a year on campus.

“Live theater is special that you get to see everything created live, on stage,” Rust said. “You get to see the sense of humor of the performers and their understanding of their emotions as they carry them off on stage.

“You get to hear a very appreciate audience, people come here ready to have a good time.”

People have been coming to watch a silent movie at USM since 2014, and Rust and his compatriots of the “non-talkies” are hoping to keep that tradition alive and well.

