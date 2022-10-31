Pharmacist reacts to prescription shortages in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Prescription shortages are rising across the United States. Around 80 percent of medications used in the U. S. are imported as reported by the Council on Foreign Relations.

These nationwide concerns are making their way to the Pine Belt.

Dr. Brent Lindley, a pharmacist at Petal Parkway Pharmacy, blames the low medication count on imports.

“Most recently, we’ve had some challenges, especially with ADHD medications with children, Concerta and Adderall,” said Lindley.

The Center for Disease Control reports that about 3 out of every 4 children in the US with current ADHD receive treatment. The need for this medicine is crucial for parents wanting their children to keep their routines. However, pharmacists across the Pine Belt are making sure that medicine bottles do not go empty.

“When we do work with the providers, we do have some patients who may be a little upset but we take the time to explain the situation and explain what alternatives are available, work with their providers and come up with solutions,” said Lindley.

According to a study from the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, 3 out of 5 medication manufacturers have reported shortages. Dr. Lindley wants patients to know that pharmacies are here to help.

“As humans, we’re natures of habit,” said Lindley. “Any change is bad but with some information and being transparent and telling the story exactly how it is and what we are doing for them. That does away with a lot of the anxiety and helps build that trust that we’re really going to do what’s best for them. That’s why we’re here.”

Patients can expect medication wait times to be longer; however, pharmacists are working closely with drug companies to ensure that everyone has the medication that they need.

For more information on drug shortages, visit www.fda.gov.

