Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend.
According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight.
Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot.
No injuries were reported during the incident.
If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact at HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
