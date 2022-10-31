Win Stuff
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg

Officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight.
Officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight.(Pixabay)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend.

According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight.

Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact at HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

