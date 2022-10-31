Police investigating weekend shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police are seeking informaiton about a shooting that happened this weekend.

According to HPD, officers responded to shots fired on Mobile Street Saturday just after midnight.

Three unoccupied vehicles were struck with gunfire in a parking lot.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact at HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.