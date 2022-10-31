Pine Belt residents walk with a cause

Win Stuff
Diabetes Walk Sunday draws about 250 to Optimist Park
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Sunday proved to be a day of fellowship and fundraising at Optimist Park in Lamar County.

It also proved to be a day of using shared experiences to open up to new people.

The Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi held its “Mississippi Walks for Diabetes,” welcoming families from across the Pine Belt to spend a fun-filled day at Optimist Park in Hattiesburg.

About 250 people turned out to enjoy a nice day.

One hundred percent of donations raised by “Walk for Diabetes” will fund educational and assistance programs for Mississippi adults and children with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

“My journey with Type 1, it was rough at the beginning” said 17-year-old Nathan Davis “I was getting bullied at school for it and I was questioning my faith and my relationship with God.

“He just told me he had a plan for me, and I just want to say you are not alone out there.”

The mile-long walk was a way to get people moving and meet people within the community, one step at a time.

Dr. Daniel McCall is endocrinologist at Hattiesburg Clinic and has been involved with “Walks for Diabetes” for more than 10 years.

He said while raising awareness, te hope is also to combat myths and common misconceptions surrounding diabetes.

“Diabetes can affect Americans of any age, so both kids and adults,” McCall said. “Likewise, Type 2 diabetes used to be referred to as Adult Diabetes, but we see Type 2 diabetes now in all age groups.”

Medical findings across the United States show there was an increase in people diagnosed with diabetes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

