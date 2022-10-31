Perry County sheriff cautions residents to take tornado warnings seriously

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Though Saturday’s storms did not cause significant damage in Perry County Saturday afternoon, that may not always be the case for all warnings going forward.

Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles cautioned residents of the county to be safe when the weather gets rough.

“We dodged a bullet this time, but that’s not always the case,” said Nobles. “I recommend if we get the tornado warning, pick a spot in your home or wherever you are located, try to find a safe spot and take cover.”

According to Perry County officials, a few trees did fall during the storm, but damage was minimal.

To report damage in Perry County, contact local emergency management officials.

