More clouds for your Tuesday with warmer weather later this week

Patrick's Halloween PM Forecast 10/31
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT
The weather will be partly to mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s for those Trick-or-Treaters. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Temperatures will warm up into the low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Skies will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the low 80s.

A weak front will try to swing through this weekend. As of now, it looks like it will be moisture starved as it moves through the area. For now, I think skies will be mostly cloudy with only a 20% chance of rain for both days.

Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
