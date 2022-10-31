Win Stuff
Man arrested on drug charge at checkpoint in Perry Co.

Jason D. Nickless, 45.
Jason D. Nickless, 45.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at a checkpoint Sunday afternoon.

Perry County deputies were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint at a pumping station and Morristown Road.

During the checkpoint, deputies pulled over a man and seized approximately 6 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth.

-
-(Perry County Sheriff's Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Jason Dee Nickless was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Nickless was also wanted out of Tuscaloosa, Ala., for Burglary.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

