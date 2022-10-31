Man arrested on drug charge at checkpoint in Perry Co.
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man at a checkpoint Sunday afternoon.
Perry County deputies were conducting a driver’s license checkpoint at a pumping station and Morristown Road.
During the checkpoint, deputies pulled over a man and seized approximately 6 grams of a substance believed to be crystal meth.
According to the sheriff’s office, 45-year-old Jason Dee Nickless was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.
Nickless was also wanted out of Tuscaloosa, Ala., for Burglary.
This story will be updated if more information is provided.
