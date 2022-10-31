Win Stuff
Laurel Police Department set to add 12 vehicles to its fleet

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Even as restrictions continue be lifted, the impact of COVID-19 lingers in the unexpected.

Take the dozen new police vehicles for the Laurel Police Department that has been on order for the past year.

The City of Laurel recently adopted its 2022-23 budget, and those cars remain on the books and in the ledger for purchase.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said his department is hoping to see the vehicles “as soon as possible.”

Cox said though the waiting has ben the hardest part, the demand on detail and duplication should pay off in the end, literally.

“We’re trying to stay with the Chargers as long as we can because if we deadline a Charger, then we can use the same equipment like lights, and cages and center consoles, that kind of thing, and it cuts down on the cost that could add four, five thousand more dollars if we were changing over to something else,” Cox said.

