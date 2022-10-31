Jones Co. most wanted arrested by Pearl PD

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department crossed a name off its “most-wanted” list this morning.

According to the JCSD, the Pearl Police Department arrested Eric Dante Jones after a traffic stop. Jones, who was listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center, had an outstanding warrant for the sale of heroin.

Pearl PD transferred custody of Jones to the JCSD on Monday, Oct. 31.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said the arrest showed law enforcement’s dedication to finding and arresting those with outstanding warrants.

“If you are listed on our ‘Most Wanted’ list, then you may as well come turn yourself in,” Berlin said. “We are dedicated to locating and arresting those who have bench warrants and are on this list.”

