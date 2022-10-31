Gulfport Boo Bash brings in big crowd for some Halloween fun

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Gulfport’s 11th annual Boo Bash drew a big crowd to a huge space at the Gulfport Sportsplex.

The postponement due of bad weather on Saturday just delayed the inevitable: a good time creating lasting memories.

Organizers made sure there was only a little “Boo” in the “Bash.”

The rest was fun...and games.

“We saw it on Facebook, actually,” said Diamondhead resident Brooke Crowe. “And since we’ve been here, it’s actually more entertaining for the kids than it is to go to a trunk or treat.”

Game stations and candy handouts lined the entire soccer fields at the Gulfport Sportsplex. As the crowds increased, so did the creativity.

“As it’s grown, we’ve incorporated more photo ops and the truck or treat area,” said Gulfport special events manager Brittany Dyess. “So, every year we try to think of another way to add something.”

First-time families are quickly finding out that this is where to start a long-standing tradition.

“This is his first year that he’s really wanting to explore Halloween, so to be able to come here and see everything in the daylight where there’s not spooky masks or anything crazy,” said Gulfport resident Megan Stokes. “It’s kind of fun to enjoy and at the same time you’re getting little gifts and prizes and candy. It’s always a bonus.”

It’s a place where parents can relax.

“When I was younger, I went trick or treating and stuff like that, but it was like, people were like, ‘Oh, they’re putting razor blades in the candy,’” said Ticauris Stokes. “So, I like that it’s more of a controlled situation like this, so you have that sense of safety.”

And for the kids like 10-year-old Caylee Baucum, there’s a lot to like, with a little confusion on the side.

“It’s fun, you get to dress up. You get candy,” she said. “But the weird thing is, people tell you not to take candy from strangers. But it’s Halloween!”

Last year drew about 3,100 people, but because of the date change, officials expect the final number to be about half that.

