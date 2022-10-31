Win Stuff
Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history

Gov. Reeves to call special session regarding ‘biggest economic development project’ in Miss. history(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves will call a special session later this week regarding a $2.5 billion economic development project, the largest in Mississippi history.

Multiple House members earlier confirmed to WLBT that House Speaker Philip Gunn sent a message early Monday morning preparing them for the special session.

According to Reeves, this will be the “biggest economic development project in MS history” and that it is “coming to [the] Golden Triangle.”

The project, according to Reeves, will bring 1,000 new jobs with a $93,000 average salary.

The special session will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m.

