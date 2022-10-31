Win Stuff
4 sickened at LAX after apparent gas leak, authorities say

LAX is shown on Monday.
LAX is shown on Monday.(Source: KCAL/KCBS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport is being cleared after people were sickened Monday morning.

One person has been taken to the hospital, the fire department said.

Carbon dioxide was released, the fire department said in a news release.

Terminal 8 is being cleared, the airport reported via Twitter.

