10/31 Ryan’s “Spooktacular” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Much better weather for Halloween night than we had over the weekend as those storms moved through Saturday. There were some strong thunderstorms and tornado warnings, but by Sunday everything was looking much better and clearing nicely. We’ll keep the drier trend for the rest of the week, but the clouds will return for today and tomorrow before clearing out. Once they do it’ll be nothing but sunshine and warmer-than-average afternoons for the rest of the week.

For today, expect a high near 75 with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. I generally expect to see it stick to the lower end, but there will be fairly cloudy periods as moisture streams by overhead. Tomorrow morning will be our coolest morning with a low in the low 50s, but it warms for the rest of the week. That’ll have us up to about 82 by Friday, which is just ahead of our next front...once again on Saturday...but only for the morning this time. Looks like we’ll see some morning showers and not much else, temperature barely falling as we head through the weekend. We’re still in the 80s by the start of next week, but it looks like we’ll see some noticeable cooling by Wednesday.

