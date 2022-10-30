USM cross country team claims Sun Belt championship

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information

FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi woman’s cross country team etched its name not only ion its own history book but also in the annals of the Sun Belt Conference.

Four Lady Eagles placed among the top 15 runners and a fifth finished in 16th as USM claimed its first Sun Belt crown by finishing first at the Sun Belt’s championship meet Friday at xxxxx.

“The ladies did great,” USM head cross country coach Nick Gibson said. “They have been doing great all year; they got the job done.”

Finishing among the top 15 earned a runner All-Sun Belt Conference recognition.

Freshman Oliwia Wawrzyniak (Poznan, Poland), freshman Isabela Ross (Oak Creek, Wis.), transfer graduate student Erin Phelps (Tallahassee, Fla.) and freshman Smilla Kolbe (Wedemark, Germany) all earned all-conference designation.

Wawrzyniak finished in 16 minutes, 42.2 seconds, to take third overall and Ross followed in fifth place in 17:03.5. Each earned first All-Sun Belt honors, while Wawrzyniak earned Freshman of the Year honors as well.

Phelps finished ninth overall in 17:35.1 to earn second-team All-Sun Belt notice, while Kolbe finished 11th in 17:40.2 to earn third-team All-Sun Belt honors.

Senior Carlin Beal (Hernando, Miss.) ran a personal-best, 17:44.4, to place 16th, while senior Katelyn Cartwright (Mandeville, La.) placed 22nd in 18:13.4.

Sarah Parnell (Auburn, Ala.) ran a 18:38.3 to finish 36th.

“Having four in the top 15, four all-conference, and one just missing out, shows how good this team is” Gibson said. “And you know, winning the first conference title and first Sun Belt title means a lot, and especially these girls have worked hard and have put in a lot of miles and stuff over the summer getting ready for this.

“This is the goal that we’ve talked about since last year. Whenever we knew we were moving into this conference, this was our goal, starting last year, and they trained well over summer to set themselves up for all the success they’re having,”

USM track and field head coach Jon Stewart echoed Gibson’s observations.

“The ladies were fantastic,” Stewart said. “They’ve been running well all year, and they just came in (Friday) and handled the pressure of the moment and ran great and did the same thing they’ve been doing all year.

“And, this is our first ever women’s cross country title, so that feels great. Nick Gibson has done an amazing job with this group. He’s recruited well. They have been fantastic for him, and I’m so proud of Nick and the ladies and what they’ve accomplished,” said head track coach Jon Stewart.

Award

2022 Women’s First-Team All-Conference

Molly Jones, Coastal Carolina

Sophie Daigle, Louisiana-Lafayette

Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Southern Miss

Abby Herring, Marshall

Isabela Ross, Southern Miss

2022 Women’s Second-Team All-Conference

Miranda Stanhope, James Madison

Jaybe Shufelberger, Arkansas State

Sophie Leathers, Arkansas State

Erin Phelps, Southern Miss

Adele Magaud, South Alabama

2022 Women’s Third-Team All-Conference

Smilla Kolbe, Southern Miss

Kylee Mastin, Marshall

Gabriella Garcia, James Madison

Sofia Terenziani, James Madison

Linnea Maynard, Appalachian State

Freshman of the Year

Oliwia Wawrzyniak

