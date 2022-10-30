USM cross country team claims Sun Belt championship
Wawrzyniak named Sun Belt’s Freshman of Year; 4 Lady Eagles earn All-Sun Belt honors
From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
FOLEY, Ala. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi woman’s cross country team etched its name not only ion its own history book but also in the annals of the Sun Belt Conference.
Four Lady Eagles placed among the top 15 runners and a fifth finished in 16th as USM claimed its first Sun Belt crown by finishing first at the Sun Belt’s championship meet Friday at xxxxx.
“The ladies did great,” USM head cross country coach Nick Gibson said. “They have been doing great all year; they got the job done.”
Finishing among the top 15 earned a runner All-Sun Belt Conference recognition.
Freshman Oliwia Wawrzyniak (Poznan, Poland), freshman Isabela Ross (Oak Creek, Wis.), transfer graduate student Erin Phelps (Tallahassee, Fla.) and freshman Smilla Kolbe (Wedemark, Germany) all earned all-conference designation.
Wawrzyniak finished in 16 minutes, 42.2 seconds, to take third overall and Ross followed in fifth place in 17:03.5. Each earned first All-Sun Belt honors, while Wawrzyniak earned Freshman of the Year honors as well.
Phelps finished ninth overall in 17:35.1 to earn second-team All-Sun Belt notice, while Kolbe finished 11th in 17:40.2 to earn third-team All-Sun Belt honors.
Senior Carlin Beal (Hernando, Miss.) ran a personal-best, 17:44.4, to place 16th, while senior Katelyn Cartwright (Mandeville, La.) placed 22nd in 18:13.4.
Sarah Parnell (Auburn, Ala.) ran a 18:38.3 to finish 36th.
“Having four in the top 15, four all-conference, and one just missing out, shows how good this team is” Gibson said. “And you know, winning the first conference title and first Sun Belt title means a lot, and especially these girls have worked hard and have put in a lot of miles and stuff over the summer getting ready for this.
“This is the goal that we’ve talked about since last year. Whenever we knew we were moving into this conference, this was our goal, starting last year, and they trained well over summer to set themselves up for all the success they’re having,”
USM track and field head coach Jon Stewart echoed Gibson’s observations.
“The ladies were fantastic,” Stewart said. “They’ve been running well all year, and they just came in (Friday) and handled the pressure of the moment and ran great and did the same thing they’ve been doing all year.
“And, this is our first ever women’s cross country title, so that feels great. Nick Gibson has done an amazing job with this group. He’s recruited well. They have been fantastic for him, and I’m so proud of Nick and the ladies and what they’ve accomplished,” said head track coach Jon Stewart.
Award
2022 Women’s First-Team All-Conference
- Molly Jones, Coastal Carolina
- Sophie Daigle, Louisiana-Lafayette
- Oliwia Wawrzyniak, Southern Miss
- Abby Herring, Marshall
- Isabela Ross, Southern Miss
2022 Women’s Second-Team All-Conference
- Miranda Stanhope, James Madison
- Jaybe Shufelberger, Arkansas State
- Sophie Leathers, Arkansas State
- Erin Phelps, Southern Miss
- Adele Magaud, South Alabama
2022 Women’s Third-Team All-Conference
- Smilla Kolbe, Southern Miss
- Kylee Mastin, Marshall
- Gabriella Garcia, James Madison
- Sofia Terenziani, James Madison
- Linnea Maynard, Appalachian State
Freshman of the Year
- Oliwia Wawrzyniak
