Laurel police host 2nd Drug Take Back Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department hosted its second drug takeback day Saturday for the Laurel community.

Every year, the Drug Enforcement Administration sponsors a national drug take back day.

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said there’s a need for days like this.

“A lot of what we get is actually from people who have had relatives who’ve passed away and senior citizens generally take more medications,” Cox said. “The goal is to bring in unwanted, unneeded, expired prescription medications to the police station, where LPD disposes of them properly.

“We’ll box everything up, I believe you’ve seen some that are in the process, some that are finished. We’ll weigh it, send in one form and on Wednesday our guys will meet the DEA that they’re using at the Hattiesburg police department’s parking lot central collection point for this area, hand it over to them and they’ll get rid of it.”

In fact, Cox said they are making sure these medications don’t get into the wrong hands.

“If you have children, grandchildren, then they can’t accidentally take something that you don’t have anymore,” Cox said. “ Obviously pill abuse is a big thing, so if you don’t need it, you don’t want to keep it around.”

Another reason for a drug take back day is environmental, Cox said,

“If you’re in your bathroom and you got a bottle of pills you don’t need, you’re going to flush it down the toilet or put it in the landfill, it’s not going to make that much of a difference,” Cox said. “I guess it probably wouldn’t, one bottle of pills but we’ve been doing it about eight years and we’ve taken in about 3,000 pounds of pills and the DEA takes in millions of pounds every year collectively.”

The entire process is anonymous- meaning no consequences when you bring medications in, and although the event ended Saturday, people are more than welcome to bring prescription medications to the Laurel Police Department at any time, Cox said.

