Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween

Last-minute Halloween sales heat up
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers.

Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines.

“We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a line because it is raining, but it’s fine.

“I understand why they have a line, honestly.”

A few shoppers were spending their first Halloween in Mississippi, and have not been used to long lines before.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” said Lexy Griffin, a University of Southern Mississippi student looking to get a costume. “I am not from here, I am from Florida, and we don’t have lines going out the door for Spirit Halloween, so I think everyone did last-minute shopping.”

This could be due to a lack of Halloween shops in the Pine Belt.

“I am from San Antonio, Texas, and so we have a lot of Spirit locations, so we don’t really get lines,” USM student Lena Blake.

The busy stores and long lines made a few people question their shopping habits.

“We are not last-minute shopping anymore,” said Zahmirra Pruitt of Hattiesburg. “I’m fixing to order everything off Amazon.”

Other shoppers were a bit more honest with themselves.

“I will be last-minute shopping every year for the rest of my life,” said Blake.

With minimum time until Halloween, Spirit Halloween in Hattiesburg will not be taking returns.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 Friday sent one person with serious injuries to the...
Single-vehicle accident on I-59 sends 1 to hospital
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third Saturday as undefeated Jackson...
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

Latest News

A Static Monsters Worldwide competition was held at Revolution Fitness in Hattiesburg Saturday.
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
Static Monsters competition hits Pine Belt
Static Monsters competition hits Pine Belt
Basketball court comes to Rawls Springs
Basketball court comes to Rawls Springs
Last-minute Halloween sales crankin' up
Last-minute Halloween sales heat up