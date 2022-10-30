Last-minute shoppers flocking stores for Halloween

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Something spookier than Halloween is already here: Last-minute shoppers.

Many people were flooding the local stores, trying to get their Halloween merchandise, resulting in long lines.

“We were not expecting a line,” said costume hunter Cierra Bracey. “I am very upset that there is a line because it is raining, but it’s fine.

“I understand why they have a line, honestly.”

A few shoppers were spending their first Halloween in Mississippi, and have not been used to long lines before.

“I have never experienced anything like this,” said Lexy Griffin, a University of Southern Mississippi student looking to get a costume. “I am not from here, I am from Florida, and we don’t have lines going out the door for Spirit Halloween, so I think everyone did last-minute shopping.”

This could be due to a lack of Halloween shops in the Pine Belt.

“I am from San Antonio, Texas, and so we have a lot of Spirit locations, so we don’t really get lines,” USM student Lena Blake.

The busy stores and long lines made a few people question their shopping habits.

“We are not last-minute shopping anymore,” said Zahmirra Pruitt of Hattiesburg. “I’m fixing to order everything off Amazon.”

Other shoppers were a bit more honest with themselves.

“I will be last-minute shopping every year for the rest of my life,” said Blake.

With minimum time until Halloween, Spirit Halloween in Hattiesburg will not be taking returns.

