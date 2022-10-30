JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Jackson State University quarterback Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for another Saturday as the Tigers dominated Southern University, shutting out the Jaguars, 35-0, at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

In a Southwestern Athletic Conference contest that was deemed of enough significance to attract not only the attention but the presence of ESPN’s premier pregame college football pregame show, College GameDay, the Tigers broke a scoreless tie after one quarter by blitzing Southern for 22 points in the second quarter.

JSU (8-0, 5-0 SWAC) kept Southern U. (5-3, 3-2) off the scoreboard in a second half visited by a lengthy lightning delay.

Sanders completed less than 55 percent of his passes (18-of-33) for 194 yards and a touchdown. But Sanders made plays with his feet, rushing for 52 yards and two scores on eight carries, and did not throw an interception.

Running back Sy’veon Wilkerson rushed for 96 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries and also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Sanders.

J.P. Andrade threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Travonte Rucker for another JSU score.

The Tigers totaled 362 yards in picking up its second consecutive victory after snapping an eight-game losing streak last year in a series that dates back to 1958.

Southern U. Managed just 221 total yards.

Southern quarterback Besean McCoy completed just 9-of-26 passes for 85 yards with an interception.

