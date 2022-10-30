Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly two dozen people from five states came to Hattiesburg Saturday for a global strongman competition.

They took part in Static Monsters Worldwide at Revolution Fitness.

The event is open to all athletes, including those with disabilities.

Other similar competitions are taking place in Australia, Japan, Russia and China.

It’s the second time the event has been held in Mississippi, but it was a first for Revolution Fitness.

“It’s based on the old-timey strongmen that used to do calisthenics and lift odd implements,” event director Joshua Smith said. “So, the idea is that you pick something strange that looks like it would be fun to pick up and you do it. So, in our case, it’ll be a log and axle wheel, dead lift.”

Three of Saturday’s competitors _ Mike Diehl, Brad Crawford and Smith _ qualified to participate in the organization’s world championships in London in June 2023.

