Hannah’s Saturday Update

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. There is still a chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the area. We will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

Tuesday we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s. We will see sunny skies throughout the day.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. There will be a 20% chance for rain and skies will be mostly cloudy.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70s across the area. Skies will be mostly sunny and there is no chance for showers.

