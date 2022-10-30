Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver and a passenger inside the vehicle. According to Sheriff Pace, the driver had a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Sheriff Pace says the passenger was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff says this is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shedeur Sanders ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third Saturday as undefeated Jackson...
JSU shuts down, shuts out, Southern U.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase
A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 Friday sent one person with serious injuries to the...
Single-vehicle accident on I-59 sends 1 to hospital
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Hundreds attend special screening of “Till” movie in small Mississippi town
A Static Monsters Worldwide competition was held at Revolution Fitness in Hattiesburg Saturday.
Hattiesburg hosts ‘Static Monsters’ strongman competition
Static Monsters competition hits Pine Belt
Static Monsters competition hits Pine Belt
Basketball court comes to Rawls Springs
Basketball court comes to Rawls Springs