Driver killed, passenger injured after vehicle crashes into utility pole in Warren County

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - One man is dead, and another is injured after a vehicle crash in Warren County.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace says deputies received a phone call just after 1 a.m. Sunday about a vehicle crashing into a utility pole in the 900 block of Blossom Lane.

Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found the driver and a passenger inside the vehicle. According to Sheriff Pace, the driver had a gunshot wound. He died on the scene.

Sheriff Pace says the passenger was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries sustained in the crash.

The sheriff says this is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released as it becomes available.

If you have any information, please contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 636-1761 or Central Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

