Circuit clerks offices open for Saturday absentee ballot voting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County is reporting good numbers of absentee voters for the upcoming Nov. 8 general election.

The circuit clerk’s office in Forrest County said more than 30 people turned out Saturday to cast absentee ballots.

Circuit clerk’s offices across Mississippi were open Saturday morning for in-person absentee voting.

Staff members at the Forrest County Circuit Clerk’s office say hundreds of people have voted absentee in Forrest County so far.

Saturday, Nov. 5, will be the last day for in-person absentee voting.

“(It was a) pretty good turnout for a Saturday,” said Bri Hogge, Forrest County voter registration clerk. “Typically, the last election, it was kind of slow-moving. We had like maybe 15 people come in on a Saturday,.

“This one, definitely, just all around, the number for absentee in-person voting and mail-in ballot, we’re at over 400.”

Circuit clerk’s offices across the state will be open next Saturday, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m., for the final day of in-person absentee voting.

Mail-in absentee ballots have to be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by circuit clerks within five business days in order to be counted.

