Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County

Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi.

The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.

At 7:40 PM, the warning was downgraded to a severe thunderstorm warning, which was set to expire at 8:30 PM.

There are no damage reports at this time for the tornado touchdown in Perry County. If you have any reports of damage for this tornado, please contact

