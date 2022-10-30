Beautiful, comfortable week awaits just ahead
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!
Look for some patchy fog to develop in the Pine Belt over Sunday night, with low temperatures in the mid-50s.
Halloween promises to be nice with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the lower-50s with no rain.
Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.
Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-70s-to-lower-80s and lows in the mid-50s.
Dry weather is forecast from Friday into the weekend, with highs in the lower-80s to upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s.
