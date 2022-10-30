Beautiful, comfortable week awaits just ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!

Look for some patchy fog to develop in the Pine Belt over Sunday night, with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

Halloween promises to be nice with high temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the lower-50s with no rain.

Tuesday is looking mostly sunny with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the mid-50s.

Sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper-70s-to-lower-80s and lows in the mid-50s.

Dry weather is forecast from Friday into the weekend, with highs in the lower-80s to upper-70s and lows in the upper-50s.

