3rd ‘Monster Mash Mud Run’ raises nearly $20,000 for Habitat for Humanity

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - More than 100 runners helped Habitat for Humanity raise money to build a new home for a deserving Pine Belt family Saturday.

They ran in Habitat for Humanity’s third annual “Monster Mash Mud Run.”

The event featured one 10K race and four 5K races.

It also had food and informational vendors.

Nearly $20,000 was raised and will be used to help the organization build its 72nd home in the Pine Belt.

“Lord willing, we’re hoping to break ground on house number 72 in the month of January of 2023,” said Akwete Muhammad, race director and resource development director for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “This fundraiser is going to give us the money we need to start pouring concrete, clearing land off, it’s gonna be great.”

The folks at McMurry Farms and Havard Pest Control were the presenting sponsors for this year’s mud run.

