Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A single-vehicle accident Friday afternoon required that the seriously-injured individual involved in the accident be airlifted to a local hos[pital.

The Jones County Fire Council reported that just before 12:40 p.m. Friday, volunteer fire department units responded to an accident

Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a single vehicle collision on I-59 today just before 12:40 pm. The collision occurred near Exit 80 in the southbound lanes.

The single person involved was entrapped, and firefighters used heavy equipment to extricate the person . The departments also assisted with traffic control in the area.

The truck involved in the incident sustained catastrophic damage to the front and cab of the vehicle. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was treated by Emserv at the scene and then airlifted by Rescue 7 to an area hospital for further treatment.

The MIssissippi Highway Patrol was also on scene.

