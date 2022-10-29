Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple vehicles had their windows busted while parked for the Jackson State versus Southern football game Saturday.

The incident occurred near Peachtree Street across from Ida. B. Wells APAC School.

The suspect(s) have not been identified at this time.

Jackson police and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are currently investigating the incident.

