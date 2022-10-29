Win Stuff
Veterans Day parade organizers seeking additional event participants

The 14th annual Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade will take place Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.
The 14th annual Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade will take place Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBUR, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizers of the Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade are still looking for people to participate in that annual event.

Parade organizers say several marching bands, National Guard Youth Challenge cadets and other groups are set to take part.

The 14th annual parade will take place on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m.

The procession will make its way along Hardy Street, from Hardy Street Baptist Church to Veterans Memorial Park.

A holiday ceremony at the park will follow the parade at 11 o’clock.

“It’s amazing where we’ve come from where we first started,” said Marion Walley, president of parade organizer, the Magnolia Chapter of the Armed Forces Top Enlisted Association. “Hopefully, this year will be a real big day for us. We’re still trying to climb out of the pandemic from COVID, but it’s moving our way. Thank God for that.”

Nov. 8 is the last day to register to enter the parade.

If you’d like to participate, call Marion Walley at (601)-596-3830.

