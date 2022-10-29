Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A Taylorsville man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday afternoon after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties Friday.

Derrell Ducksworth, 40, was arrested after leading JCSD deputies Reagan Smith, Bradley Boyd, and James Stigle on a chase that went primarily through western Jones County before slipping briefly into Covington County.

After coming back into Jones County, the chase ended n a pipeline right-of-way off of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron Community.

Other JCSD patrol deputies, narcotics agents and investigators joined the pursuit, maneuvering to block escape routes.

After going off-road in his vehicle on the pipeline, Ducksworth bailed out on foot and attempted to escape into the woods.

After fighting with deputies, Ducksworth was caught, arrested and charged with felony fleeing In a motor vehicle, simple assault on a police officer and violation of a no contact order.

No JCSD personnel were injured during the incident.

Ducksworth is being held on a $100,000 bond issued by the Jones County Justice Court.

