Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Taylorsville man arrested after high-speed chase

A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law...
A 40-year-old Taylorsville man remains in Jones County Jail on $100,000 bond after leading law enforcement on a high-speed pursuit Friday.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) -A Taylorsville man remains in the Jones County Jail Saturday afternoon after leading Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies on a high-speed chase through two counties Friday.

Derrell Ducksworth, 40, was arrested after leading JCSD deputies Reagan Smith, Bradley Boyd, and James Stigle on a chase that went primarily through western Jones County before slipping briefly into Covington County.

After coming back into Jones County, the chase ended n a pipeline right-of-way off of Mason Creek Road in the Hebron Community.

Other JCSD patrol deputies, narcotics agents and investigators joined the pursuit, maneuvering to block escape routes.

After going off-road in his vehicle on the pipeline, Ducksworth bailed out on foot and attempted to escape into the woods.

After fighting with deputies, Ducksworth was caught, arrested and charged with felony fleeing In a motor vehicle, simple assault on a police officer and violation of a no contact order.

No JCSD personnel were injured during the incident.

Ducksworth is being held on a $100,000 bond issued by the Jones County Justice Court.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt
A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 Friday sent one person with serious injuries to the...
Single-vehicle accident on I-59 sends 1 to hospital
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Lee Corso to miss College Gameday in Jackson

Latest News

Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court
City is unsure if the festival will be rescheduled.
Front Street Fall Festival cancelled due to inclement weather
Army Corps of Engineers doing dredging work on Mississippi River
Flu and RSV making their way through Pine Belt schools.
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt