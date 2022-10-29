Win Stuff
Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center.

A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividend.

The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health. FGH Vice President/General Council Jeff Cook said.

“A court like this means a lot for the community,” Cook said. “From the hospital’s standpoint, we’re always focused on health and I know that Supervisor Thompson is the same way, but it’s also where you meet your friends, it’s where you kind of release some energy.

“So it’s just good for overall health, and socially it’s good.”

The new basketball court is located at the Rawls Springs Community Center in Hattiesburg.

