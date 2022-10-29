Rawls Springs Community Center gets basketball court

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rawls Springs got a basketball court Saturday at its community center.

A two-year process that included Forrest County Supervisor Sharon Thompson and a partnership with Forrest General Hospital paid dividend.

The basketball court is a way to bring the community together while also focusing on health. FGH Vice President/General Council Jeff Cook said.

“A court like this means a lot for the community,” Cook said. “From the hospital’s standpoint, we’re always focused on health and I know that Supervisor Thompson is the same way, but it’s also where you meet your friends, it’s where you kind of release some energy.

“So it’s just good for overall health, and socially it’s good.”

The new basketball court is located at the Rawls Springs Community Center in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.