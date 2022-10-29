Win Stuff
Lamar motorists to see delays due to upcoming road projects

Road improvements to cause delays in Lamar County.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:05 AM CDT
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Lamar County motorists may soon experience some traffic delays along parts of Oak Grove and Lincoln roads.

Beginning Monday, the first phase of an asphalt repair and overlay project will begin on Oak Grove Road.

It’ll run from the intersection of Lincoln Road to Old Highway Eleven.

Phase two will start a few days later, from Weathersby Road to Westover Drive.

Meanwhile, work has already begun on a project to widen parts of Lincoln and Hegwood roads.

Right now, Hegwood Road from Lincoln Road to U.S. 98 is closed.

“Hegwood Road is currently closed while they fill in some low areas and get ready to pave that,” said Jody Waits, Lamar County administrator. “Lincoln Road in about three weeks, will be closed briefly, while they do some base repairs on Lincoln Road, between Lamar Boulevard and Hegwood Road.”

Waits says the work on Oak Grove Road should be done in about two weeks.

He says the Lincoln and Hegwood Road project should be complete within the next two months.

