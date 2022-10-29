Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

In-Person Absentee Voting Starts

Absentee voting begins Saturday morning
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:13 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s officially election season in the state of MS. In person absentee voting starts tomorrow.

Any voter that is out of the county, whether it be for a job or vacation, is eligible to vote in the absentee vote. Voting will be taking place at their local county circuit clerk office.

Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 am to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday. The last person to vote in-person absentee Saturday, Nov. 5.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of Nov 8 in order for it to count.

Jones county circuit clerk, Concetta Brooks, says that Jones County voting numbers are not where they should be.

“I was looking at some numbers this morning and four years ago, we’re way low. So, I think we had over 1,200 four years ago in this same election. We’re only looking at about 400 right now. So that tells me one of two things: There’s going to be a low voter turnout or either we’re going to be really busy at the precincts on election day.”

For more information on voting, visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Flu and RSV making their way through Pine Belt schools.
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
Flu season ramping up
Flu season ramping up
Absentee voting to begin
Absentee voting gets underway
Wayne County War Eagles
Gametime! - Week 10