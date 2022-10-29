PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -It’s officially election season in the state of MS. In person absentee voting starts tomorrow.

Any voter that is out of the county, whether it be for a job or vacation, is eligible to vote in the absentee vote. Voting will be taking place at their local county circuit clerk office.

Circuit Clerk Offices will be open from 8 am to noon for in-person absentee voting this Saturday. The last person to vote in-person absentee Saturday, Nov. 5.

All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 8 and received by county Circuit Clerk Offices within five business days of Nov 8 in order for it to count.

Jones county circuit clerk, Concetta Brooks, says that Jones County voting numbers are not where they should be.

“I was looking at some numbers this morning and four years ago, we’re way low. So, I think we had over 1,200 four years ago in this same election. We’re only looking at about 400 right now. So that tells me one of two things: There’s going to be a low voter turnout or either we’re going to be really busy at the precincts on election day.”

For more information on voting, visit https://www.sos.ms.gov/elections-voting.

