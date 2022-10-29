Gametime! - Week 10

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:

Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20)

Wayne County (39) Laurel (36)

Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14)

Oak Grove (49) Pearl (14)

Jackson Prep (49) PCS (13)

Warren Central (31) Petal (21)

Lumberton (52) Salem (6)

Richton (26) Mount Olive (12)

Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)

St. Patrick (35) Sacred Heart (0)

Ouchita Christian (49) West Marion (18)

East Central (28) George County (20)

Gautier (35) Pearl River Central (0)

Picayune (49) Long Beach (13)

Stone (35) Bay High (0)

Tylertown (23) Port Gibson (0)

Sylva-Bay Academy (56) Rossville Christian (0)

Mendenhall (27) Northeast Jones (7) – Thursday

FCAHS (27) Purvis (6) – Thursday

Perry Central (21) Seminary (14) – Thursday

Mize (36) North Forrest (6) – Thursday

Collins (30) Heidelberg (27) – Thursday

Columbia (41) Lawrence County (20) – Thursday

Jefferson Davis County (12) St. Stanislaus (7) – Thursday

East Marion (40) West Lincoln (7) – Thursday

Greene County (33) Pass Christian (17) – Thursday

Lake (35) Stringer (6) – Thursday

Magee (55) Crystal Springs (6) – Thursday

Raleigh (36) Hazlehurst (34) – Thursday

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.