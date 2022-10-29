Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Gametime! - Week 10

By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:

  • Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20)
  • Wayne County (39) Laurel (36)
  • Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14)
  • Oak Grove (49) Pearl (14)
  • Jackson Prep (49) PCS (13)
  • Warren Central (31) Petal (21)
  • Lumberton (52) Salem (6)
  • Richton (26) Mount Olive (12)
  • Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)
  • St. Patrick (35) Sacred Heart (0)
  • Ouchita Christian (49) West Marion (18)
  • East Central (28) George County (20)
  • Gautier (35) Pearl River Central (0)
  • Picayune (49) Long Beach (13)
  • Stone (35) Bay High (0)
  • Tylertown (23) Port Gibson (0)
  • Sylva-Bay Academy (56) Rossville Christian (0)
  • Mendenhall (27) Northeast Jones (7) – Thursday
  • FCAHS (27) Purvis (6) – Thursday
  • Perry Central (21) Seminary (14) – Thursday
  • Mize (36) North Forrest (6) – Thursday
  • Collins (30) Heidelberg (27) – Thursday
  • Columbia (41) Lawrence County (20) – Thursday
  • Jefferson Davis County (12) St. Stanislaus (7) – Thursday
  • East Marion (40) West Lincoln (7) – Thursday
  • Greene County (33) Pass Christian (17) – Thursday
  • Lake (35) Stringer (6) – Thursday
  • Magee (55) Crystal Springs (6) – Thursday
  • Raleigh (36) Hazlehurst (34) – Thursday

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

Photo, L to R: Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker washes Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee's vehicle.
Hattiesburg mayor ‘pays up’ week ahead of Lil’ Brown Jug game
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Game of the Week: Bay Springs, Taylorsville battle for top spot in Region 4-1A
Bay Springs Bulldogs
Game of the Week: Bay Springs, Taylorsville battle for top spot in Region 4-1A
PJ Woodland, Oak Grove
Player of the Week: PJ Woodland all over the field for Oak Grove