Gametime! - Week 10
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:11 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - October is in the books and playoff season looms next week. Here’s a look at all the week 10 high school scores from around the Pine Belt:
- Bay Springs (36) Taylorsville (20)
- Wayne County (39) Laurel (36)
- Hattiesburg (20) West Jones (14)
- Oak Grove (49) Pearl (14)
- Jackson Prep (49) PCS (13)
- Warren Central (31) Petal (21)
- Lumberton (52) Salem (6)
- Richton (26) Mount Olive (12)
- Poplarville (42) Sumrall (0)
- St. Patrick (35) Sacred Heart (0)
- Ouchita Christian (49) West Marion (18)
- East Central (28) George County (20)
- Gautier (35) Pearl River Central (0)
- Picayune (49) Long Beach (13)
- Stone (35) Bay High (0)
- Tylertown (23) Port Gibson (0)
- Sylva-Bay Academy (56) Rossville Christian (0)
- Mendenhall (27) Northeast Jones (7) – Thursday
- FCAHS (27) Purvis (6) – Thursday
- Perry Central (21) Seminary (14) – Thursday
- Mize (36) North Forrest (6) – Thursday
- Collins (30) Heidelberg (27) – Thursday
- Columbia (41) Lawrence County (20) – Thursday
- Jefferson Davis County (12) St. Stanislaus (7) – Thursday
- East Marion (40) West Lincoln (7) – Thursday
- Greene County (33) Pass Christian (17) – Thursday
- Lake (35) Stringer (6) – Thursday
- Magee (55) Crystal Springs (6) – Thursday
- Raleigh (36) Hazlehurst (34) – Thursday
