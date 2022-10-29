Win Stuff
Front Street Fall Festival cancelled due to inclement weather

City is unsure if the festival will be rescheduled.
City is unsure if the festival will be rescheduled.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to inclement weather, Saturday’s “Front Street Fall Festival” has been cancelled for Oct. 29.

The Downtown Hattiesburg Association made the earlier Saturday in a " target=“_blank”>Facebook post.

The trick-or-treating scheduled for Sunday Front Street and Downtown Hattiesburg will still be doing trick-or-treating tomorrow, Sunday Oct. 30.

