Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt

Flu season ramping up
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready.

Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state.

“I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.

The viruses are making their way even quicker through the school districts.

“The MCSD has been dealing with a flu and RSV wave,” said Carl Michael Day, Superintendent of Marion County School District. “We are taking all precautions to ensure students follow similar protocols utilized during the pandemic.”

Sivils suggests that social distancing could’ve lead to the larger spikes in flu and RSV.

“Over the past couple of years, our immune systems essentially are no longer prepared to fight the flu,” said Sivils. “We’ve been doing social distancing, and it’s time to stop doing all those things. I’m not saying that we should all go back to not being around each other, but I do think that is a natural consequence of how strange the last two years have been.”

Both the flu and RSV are also easily transmitted, leading to the cases continuing to rise.

“You can wash your hands all day every day, but if a kid has RSV and touches his nose then touches his friends hand, it becomes real easy for those viruses to be transmitted, especially in a school or daycare setting,” said Sivils.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a flu vaccine annually to anyone six months of age or older.

