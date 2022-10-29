Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Deputies say they discovered underground bunker filled with guns, drugs at RV facility

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on...
Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies said they discovered an underground bunker was located on the property with drugs and weapons.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexis Cortez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADDELL, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) – Deputies say a mother and son duo were busted for stealing power for their underground bunker, filled with drugs and guns, right underneath their RV storage facility in Waddell, Arizona, on Tuesday.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s deputies had been investigating the Hole in One RV, Boat & Toy Storage for over a year. They said the owners, 61-year-old Laura Swink and her son, 35-year-old Steven Swink II, were suspected of stealing power from a nearby APS box.

Investigators said they found an underground bunker while they searched the storage facility.

Caption

The bunker had shipping container boxes stacked together to create a three-level building, with a scissor jack elevator and tunnel ladders inside.

Deputies said they found 36 guns, a pound of methamphetamine, an ounce of cocaine, a half-ounce of psychedelic mushrooms and 200 pill capsules.

Investigators also said they found $240,000 in cash and $700,000 worth of gold and silver. The duo were using the stolen electricity to power the bunker, deputies said.

The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal...
The mother and son were arrested and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.(MCSO)

The mother and son were taken into custody and booked on felony theft of services charges, criminal damage and obtaining utilities fraudulently.

Copyright 2022 Arizona’s Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Human remains found in Forrest Co. near Camp Shelby
-
Jones Co. woman faces charges after being pulled over driving stolen vehicle
The brothers were taken to Forrest County Regional Jail and booked for their arrest charges,...
Canton brothers arrested in Forrest Co. on narcotics, firearms charges
Cameron Isaiah Moore, 21, of Jackson.
Suspect wanted in Wednesday shooting in Laurel
Trick-or-Treat Halloween generic
Halloween 2022 trick-or-treat hours, events around the Pine Belt

Latest News

FILE - Georgia football coach Vince Dooley is carried off the field after Georgia defeated...
Former Georgia football coach Vince Dooley, led Bulldogs to ‘80 national title, dies at 90
A single-vehicle accident on Interstate 59 Friday sent one person with serious injuries to the...
wreck
A North Carolina school bus driver who had bleach thrown on her by a parent speaks about the...
‘My face, my eyes’: Bus driver says parent threw bleach at her while picking up students
This combination photo shows a sketch of the Delphi murder suspect (left), 13-year-old Abigail...
Report: Indiana police make arrest in killings of 2 teen girls