David’s Grocery back open after fiery crash

David's Grocery reopening in Myrick
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A staple of the Myrick community

David’s Grocery, a staple of the Myrick community was recently forced to close after someone drove their car into the building, sparking a fire. Almost six weeks later, its back open for business. Hayden Walters, a full time employee and in the family business says, “it was really tough on us, it was really hard driving up that night and seeing flames. We didn’t really know what we were going to do at the time. We always knew that we would be back even that night we were thinking of ways like what are we going to do to reopen.”

During the family’s time of need, Walters says neighbors in the community didn’t waste any time showing up to help. Walters adds, “we had one lady come with work gloves, “I’m here to help, what can I do?” So the community has been awesome and our customers have been awesome and helping us so now we’re just excited to get construction going to get our restaurant back open.”

The store is almost back to 100%, and managers hope that everything returns to normal by the first of the year; being ready to be there for customers once again. Walters adds, “we’re a grocery store and a convenience store. We are convenient for our customers because they don’t have to go all the way to laurel to get something and we try to carry everything that you see at any big chain store.”

In fact, Walters says that construction will begin soon to rebuild and expand their restaurant. Walters also says that they will continue to be in the business of feeding people whether its through their grocery store or their restaurant.

