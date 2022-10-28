Zoo Boo cancelled Saturday because of inclement weather

Win Stuff
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) - With the possibility of severe weather looming Saturday, the Hattiesburg Zoo will be closed during normal business operations

In addition to shutting down between 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Saturday’s Zoo Boo also will be cancelled.

Guests who have purchased tickets for Saturday evening can use them Friday or Sunday.

