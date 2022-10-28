William Carey hosts Miss. superintendents for active shooter drill training

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Across the United States, the number of school shootings continues to rise, with more than 40 school shootings this year alone.

Almost 200 people from Mississippi school districts met on the campus of William Carey University for active shooter response training on Wednesday. The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents (MASS) partnered with WCU to give K-12 leaders the tools they need to respond to an active shooter in their schools properly.

“Something happened in Missouri on Monday, so you never know,” said MASS executive director Phil Burchfield, “We’re giving them things that they can use, and it can make that day a little bit better. The resources that we have here today are resources for planning.”

WCU President Ben Burnett said the university’s goal is to reach everyone in the community.

“It’s even a bigger topic now, and so if we can facilitate ways to keep our children and our faculty and our staff of our k-12 schools safer, then that’s a blessing to us,” said Burnett.

Eddie Peasant, the assistant dean for the WCU School of Education, said that as a former superintendent for almost 30 years, he knows how much preparation can help in an emergency.

“It’s not something that you learn one day and put on the shelf and say, ‘Okay,’” he said. “It’s something that you have to continue. It’s just as important as fire drills and tornado drills.”

Forrest County School District Superintendent Brian Freeman said he agreed and believes William Carey’s event will be beyond beneficial for the entire community.

“The one thing that we need to guarantee, other than a quality education, is for the parents and students to know that they’re safe when they’re with us,” said Freeman. “Anything that we can learn today to put to our advantage, we certainly are grateful.”

The Mississippi Association of School Superintendents also visited the University of Mississippi and Mississippi College this week.

