Southern Eye Center shows support for Mississippi Walk for Diabetes

Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Diabetes Awareness Month starts next week, and the Southern Eye Center is showing its support by participating in an annual fundraiser.

The Mississippi Walk for Diabetes will be on Oct. 30 at the Optimist Park.

Dr. Jamie Jimenez at Southern Eye Center said it’s important to bring the community together to show the significance of preventing and taking care of diabetes.

“Well, not only is diabetes the leading cause of blindness in the working groups segment of the population,” said Jimenez. “It’s a major cause of damage to the kidneys. It’s associated with amputation. It’s associated with heart attacks. The problem is that 50% of diabetics are not aware that they have it. So it is important they get screened appropriately and that they get checked.”

Registration will begin at 1 p.m., and the one-mile walk will start at 2 p.m.

