Saturday will be wet and rainy, but a few strong storms can’t be ruled out

The weather will be mostly cloudy this evening. Temperatures will cool down into the mid 60s for those Friday Night Football Games. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be wet and rainy, but we could see a few strong storms during the afternoon hours as a line of storms will move through the area. Models show the line possibly being strong enough to bring us gusty winds. I can not rule out a brief spin-up tornado, but the overall tornado threat is very low. As of now, the set-up appears similar to Tuesday’s event. Basically, most of the ingredients are there, but we’re still missing a few things. Rainfall totals will be between 1 - 2 inches. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween is looking dry as of now. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.